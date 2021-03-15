Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Bell Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.31. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

