Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 9th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,999,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Oracle worth $970,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Oracle by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 253,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.18. 93,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $73.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

