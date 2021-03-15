Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.21 ($15.54).

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.24 ($12.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.74. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

