Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 58,551 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40.

ORIC stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 275,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

