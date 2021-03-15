O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $479.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

