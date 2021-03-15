Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman Sells 356,500 Shares

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman sold 356,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$36,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$134,254.50.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, David Hottman bought 50,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, David Hottman bought 100,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Shares of CVE ORS traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

