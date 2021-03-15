ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 89,210 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 275,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

