Origin Protocol Trading Up 72.1% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $293.67 million and approximately $213.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00663984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,844,890 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

