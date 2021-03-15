Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $98,906.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00361951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

