OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

