OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OrthoPediatrics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.