OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.43

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.43 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 69538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

