Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

