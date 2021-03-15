Ossiam Buys 217,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,203 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 921,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.