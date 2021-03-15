Ossiam Buys 253,566 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 419.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,566 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,723,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,674,000 after acquiring an additional 333,132 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,863,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.