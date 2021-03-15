Ossiam Buys 86,220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,220 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,421. The company has a market cap of $377.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,295,631 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.