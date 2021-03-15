Ossiam Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,576 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 3.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 32.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 30.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $290.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.