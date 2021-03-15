Ossiam Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ossiam grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84,012 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.68. 533,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.