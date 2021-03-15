Ossiam Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.22. 97,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

