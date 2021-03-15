Ossiam Has $40.50 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,623 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.4% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,897,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $266.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

