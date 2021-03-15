Ossiam Has $61.85 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.2% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.86. 150,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.