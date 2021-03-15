Ossiam Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ossiam grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,389.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,227 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,727 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.33. 20,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,333. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.