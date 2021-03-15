Ossiam Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ossiam grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,638.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,755 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 971.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 116,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The stock has a market cap of $225.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

