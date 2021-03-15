Ossiam Sells 212,312 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,312 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,601,598. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

