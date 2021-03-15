Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.