Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,595.8 days.

Shares of OVCHF stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.