OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Short Interest Update

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 11th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OWCP stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

