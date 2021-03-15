Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.43

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.43 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 95.75 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 81,133 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

