Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCFBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.55. 1,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.22.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

