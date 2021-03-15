Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $397.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

