Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.87

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $8.32. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 19,479 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $179.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.