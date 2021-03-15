Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

