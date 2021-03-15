PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of PagerDuty worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 732,811 shares of company stock valued at $33,716,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

