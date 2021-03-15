PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,811 shares of company stock valued at $33,716,032. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

