PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 9.6%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.53. 6,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning various industries. The company combines an intuitive website builder and e-commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

