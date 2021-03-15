Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,193.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

