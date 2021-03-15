Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.