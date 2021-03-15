Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.70. 2,930,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,831,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

