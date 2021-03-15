PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Tops $328.35 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $328.35 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $10.48 or 0.00018605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00458623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00562021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 220,183,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,182,215 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.