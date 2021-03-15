Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

