ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $260,911.56 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00363539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.