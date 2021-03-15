ParallelCoin Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $258,671.27 and $4,642.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.00364777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.