Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$10.79. 216,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.96. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.