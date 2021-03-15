Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Up 5.7%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 3,603,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,983,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

