Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $312.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $313.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

