Parkland (PKIUF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) recently:

3/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Parkland stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

