Parkland (PKIUF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) recently:
- 3/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Parkland stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.90.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.
