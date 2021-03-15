Particl (PART) Trading Down 25.5% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $13,878.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,778,198 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,201 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

