Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE PSI traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.13. 97,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$841.69 million and a PE ratio of 129.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,900.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

