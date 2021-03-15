Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

PSI traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

