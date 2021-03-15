Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Chardan Capital

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.50 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $3,297,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $78,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

